HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's Registrar of Voters said it has anticipated voters' unfamiliarity with absentee ballots.
Lawmakers recently passed a measure expanding the use of absentee ballots for the August primary elections, which was an effort to limit in-person voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the state’s election administrators, Connecticut’s Registrars of Voters anticipated that the changes to this year’s primary, including the expanded use of absentee ballots, would be new and unfamiliar to many," said Sue W. Larsen, president of the Registrar of Voters Association of Connecticut. "Registrars’ primary goal is to ensure that every eligible voter that wants to cast a ballot can do so safely and successfully. And we are continuing to work with our town clerks and the secretary of the state’s office to meet this new challenge."
Voters who applied for an absentee ballot but have not yet received it by mail should request a new absentee ballot from their town clerk. The original ballot will be invalidated. Those who received their absentee ballot should return the completed ballot by mail or the local ballot boxes as soon as possible.
By state law, absentee ballots that arrive by mail after 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 cannot be counted, so officials encouraged residents to use their municipality’s absentee ballot drop box before that time.
Before opening at 6 a.m. on Primary Day, Larsen said each polling place must have up-to-date voter lists that reflect who is registered and who has voted absentee. Submitting absentee ballots ahead of the primary will allow registrars to maintain accurate lists and will ensure ballots are successfully cast on time. It will also help project the winner in a more timely fashion.
"Registrars have been diligently working to ensure polling locations follow social distancing guidelines and are safe and secure for poll workers and eligible voters who choose to cast a ballot in-person on Tuesday, Aug. 11," Larsen said. "As some polling locations have changed for this primary, voters should contact their local registrars to confirm their polling location and, as always, check their voter status before Primary Day."
