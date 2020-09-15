HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives across the country, a new study puts Connecticut among the states with the most restrictions in place.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Tuesday its list of "States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions."
Connecticut was on the back end of that list at 40.
Its seven day average positivity rate was 1.1 percent, according to John Hopkins University.
The study also came on the heels of an executive order announcement by Gov. Ned Lamont that said people found not to be wearing masks, or attending/hosting large parties, would face fines.
All states have at least partially reopened after keeping non-essential businesses closed for months due to the pandemic; however, the U.S. is still far from a full reopening.
Many states put a hold on moving to the next stage of reopening, or have even reversed course and closed certain businesses again due to surges in the disease.
In order to determine the states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Its data set included whether restaurants have reopened, whether the state has required face masks in public, and workplace temperature screenings.
The states with the fewest restrictions in place were South Dakota, Utah and Oklahoma.
Those states had positivity rates of 16.6 percent, 11.4 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, over an average 7 day period, according to John Hopkins University.
Those with the most restrictions were Virginia, California and Hawaii.
Their positive rates were 7.2 percent, 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.
Read the complete results of WalletHub's study on its website here.
