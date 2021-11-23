HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to rank among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its Safest States During COVID-19 list.

Connecticut now the safest state during COVID-19, study says Connecticut is now considered the safest state when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the economy back on track, at least according to one study.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, Connecticut ranked as the second safest state.

Only the District of Columbia was higher.

Connecticut was at the top of the list just about a month earlier.

WalletHub said it looked all 50 states and DC in terms of COVID transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Here are the key metrics that contributed to Connecticut's number 2 ranking:

5th in vaccination rate

9th in positive testing rate

8th in hospitalization rate

10th in death rate

19th in transmission rate

Rhode Island, Florida and Massachusetts rounded out the top five.

West Virginia, Montana and Wyoming were the three least safe states.

WalletHub said around 59 percent of the U.S. population was considered fully vaccinated against COVID.

Read WalletHub's complete report on its website here.