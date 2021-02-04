HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Connecticut.
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has vaccinated 49 percent of its age 75-plus population thus far.
He also said Connecticut remains in the top four states when it comes to vaccine distribution.
This week has been one of the most difficult of the vaccine rollout with Winter Storm Cooper leading to appointment delays, and overbooking.
There were 10,000 to 15,000 people who had to be rescheduled due to the snow, and the goal was to get them all vaccinated by Sunday, and it looks like the state is going to achieve this.
Also this week, hundreds of appointments got bumped due to overbookings. It happened at Eastern Connecticut Health Network this week, and Waterbury Hospital and UConn Health last week.
The potential solution is a forecast from the White House, confirming states will know three weeks in advance, how many doses they’ll be receiving.
That forecast hasn’t started, but the state says there’s now a baseline that they can expect.
“They did share with us that the forecast we have for next week, we can count on for the future weeks as well as a minimum. Maybe it’ll increase further, but they said you can at least count on that number. That’s very helpful in terms of us being able to provide better headlights for our providers in terms of what they can expect,” said the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
The state has been averaging 45,000 first doses each week.
Those 65 and over are expected to be next in line at the end of the month, but it could be earlier, as it’s the very real possibility that more manufacturers could be producing the vaccine.
Lamont said he spoke with Pfizer, based in Connecticut, who said the federal government bought 100 million doses.
That order has doubled to 200 million and they’re negotiating another round of 300 million Pfizer doses, which could start arriving by the end of March going through the summer.
If you combine that with what’s coming from Moderna and others, a significant portion of the population will be covered, and that just speeds up the timeline.
“We’ve got the capacity to vaccinate 10 times as many as we got now. Down in Waterbury, they’re getting 100 a day and they can do 10 times the amount, they are ready to go. The good news is 65+, that cohort, we want to get more into essential workers, that broader category, we can open up that aperture and I’d like to think we’ll see a bigger supply of vaccine,” Lamont said on Thursday.
The governor expects to see an increase in shipments in the next two or three weeks, but it all does depend on the supply chain, which was seen this week, has not been the sturdiest.
