NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The governor, New Haven’s mayor, and health experts answered questions about reopening Connecticut at Yale’s School of Public Health on Tuesday.
They highlighted what went right and what they’d do differently.
Addressing students and staff at Yale, Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut residents have played a huge role in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases down and slowly reopening the state, but he cautions it’s not over by a long shot.
“Connecticut has been a leader. We’re more likely to wear a mask than just about any state in the country and that’s made an enormous difference,” Lamont said.
Lamont says looking at the numbers, for the last 90 days, Connecticut’s coronavirus infection rate has been around 1 percent. He’s quick to add people can’t get too casual.
“This is the beginning of something, not the end of something,” Lamont said.
Lamont and the chairs of the Reopen CT Advisory Group, along with New Haven’s mayor and health director, took part in an hour-long question and answer session on Tuesday morning on Connecticut’s coronavirus response and its opening.
State officials said the regional approach with neighboring states, along with closing schools, restaurants, and non-essential businesses early before slowly reopening in May really helped the state.
“When we decided we had to prioritize economic health sometimes and public health other times, we also had to make sure anything we opened had the appropriate safety protocols,” said Indra Nooyi, Reopen CT Advisory Group.
As for is there is anything Mayor Justin Elicker would have changed, he questioned whether they could have done things differently to help protect those in nursing homes.
Sixty-three percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths involved nursing homes and assisted living.
“Again, it’s in hindsight, but I think these types of decisions will weigh on many of us for a long time,” Elicker said.
The panel also touched on the likelihood of a surge in cases as it gets colder this fall and winter, and people start to spend more time indoors.
Dr. Albert Ko feels with increased testing now as opposed to the beginning of the outbreak last spring. Connecticut is also better prepared to be in containment mode rather than just react.
“The citizens of Connecticut really have taken social distancing and all the public health prevention to heart and I’m not sure we really understand why that is and Connecticut is different from Georgia or Florida, or even Delaware or Pennsylvania,” Dr. Ko said.
They stress that continued buy in will be likely.
“I think November will be a period of risk, so my job is to make sure that we keep our discipline,” Lamont said.
If you would like to watch the full session, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.