WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Overnight, the House of Representatives approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.
Connecticut's congressional leaders applauded the move on Saturday morning, saying the relief is needed for those who are struggling during this pandemic.
In Hartford Saturday morning, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy visited a vaccination clinic where he said this relief bill is critical.
Murphy said the bill, which still needs Senate approval, has specific money for public health departments to allow them to expand vaccine distribution efforts.
He added that there is also funding for cities to do more outreach, to make sure everyone has access to a vaccine.
The bill passed overnight, 219 vs 212, with two Democrats and all Republicans voting against it.
Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is more than necessary, and is designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Congressman John Larson said “President Biden’s transformative American Rescue Plan will provide direct aid to municipal governments and individuals in need so that Americans can recover and return to their normal lives. It will put dollars in families’ pockets as they struggle to stay afloat during the dual economic and health crises. We are going to crush this virus together. I have met virtually or in person with dozens of municipal and nonprofit leaders as well as hundreds of residents of the First Congressional District at testing and vaccination sites, schools, and hospitals to discuss the impact of the virus and how the federal government can help. I will continue to work with frontline workers, mayors, selectmen, restaurants, retailers, and others to secure the aid necessary to recover from the pandemic. I am optimistic that the Senate will pass this bill and it will be on the President’s desk by March 14th before many aid programs expire. I am disappointed the Senate may be removing the minimum wage provision from the bill. This is a perfect example of why the Senate must abolish the filibuster and the artificial 60-vote threshold that continues to stand in the way of progress on so many key issues from the minimum wage, gun safety, voting rights, and more. I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for leading the way on this critical legislation.”
Congressman Joe Courtney said the bill “would authorize comprehensive, long-awaited and urgently needed funding to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and to help Americans build back from the economic fallout it has caused.” Courtney went on to say “Eastern Connecticut families, small business owners, and services from our schools, to our police departments and fire houses have all made clear that they need more support right now,” said Congressman Courtney. “They’re not alone—just this week, the U.S. Conference of Mayors wrote to Members of Congress urging them to support new relief for their struggling towns through the American Rescue Plan. There were 32 Republican mayors who signed that letter, and dozens of their fellow Democratic mayors—the fact that people need more help isn’t a partisan issue, it’s the reality we’ve got to face. The American Rescue Plan Act is the pandemic relief that people have been desperate for and counting on. It’s going to direct critical funding straight to eastern Connecticut families, small businesses, schools, police and fire departments, and I was proud to help get the job done tonight on their behalf. The Senate shouldn’t waste any time—this bill will provide strong support for eastern Connecticut.”
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes also released a statement, saying “Americans have been waiting for bold and meaningful assistance to get them through this unprecedented crisis. Today, Congress helped deliver their promise for individuals and families. This package sends desperately needed assistance, from investing in reopening schools, to expanding health and nutrition safety nets to help families get through extraordinary economic challenges. We have an obligation to act with a sense of urgency and implement this critical legislation.”
