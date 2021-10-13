HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Senate Republican leaders unveiled a plan to address a surge in violent crime.
Their package of legislative proposals was revealed during a news conference at noon on Wednesday outside of the State Capitol in Hartford.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back overnight while inside a home in Waterbury.
Republicans said the plan includes justice reforms to improve crime response, support law enforcement, and remove barriers to intervention services, as well as policies to address the root causes of crime including issues related to trauma, education, housing and jobs.
Sen. Kevin Kelly of Stratford, Sen. Paul Formica of East Lyme, and Sen. John Kissel of Enfield spoke about the plan.
Lawmakers and advocates pushed to have juvenile crime discussed during a special session. That didn't happen.
Democrats said they wanted to see more data and that they would take up the issue during the next regular legislative session, which starts in February.
