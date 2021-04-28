HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Republican leaders are launching a petition to stop potential taxes on gas, and consequently, food.
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora and other lawmakers and advocates announced a news conference for noon on Wednesday.
They said Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats are advocating for a $200 million tax hike on gas and mileage.
Republicans argue that the tax will hurt working and middle class families at the gas pump and cause prices on necessities such as groceries and home heating oil to rise.
They said that the proposed $100 million-plus gas tax increase is part of the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program, a program they claim is designed to raise the price of gasoline to the point where people can no longer afford to buy and operate gasoline and diesel vehicles, and therefore force people to buy electric vehicles.
They also said mileage tax will establish a new $90 million new tax on trucks that travel through Connecticut.
Lamont's budget proposal, which he unveiled in February, did not include broad-based taxes. However, it did call for fees on certain trucks.
State Democrats argue that there is no correlation between gas and grocery prices.
They cited statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Standards in that said gas prices in New England are up 9.1 percent year over year while most grocery prices in the region dropped over the same period. They said that gas price went up 50 percent between May 2020 and May 2021. Grocery prices did not.
"[There's] zero connection. Nothing. It does not exist," said Lawrence Cook, press aide for Connecticut Senate Democrats. "But Republicans are counting on the press not fact-checking their scare tactics."
