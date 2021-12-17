HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican leaders posed questions about the governor's vaccine passport plan.

House Republican leader Rep. Vincent Candelora held a news conference to address the digital vaccine passport program initiated by Gov. Ned Lamont.

It happened at 11 a.m. at the state capitol building.

Chief among their concerns was that while Gov. Ned Lamont stated the program would be voluntary, it would only be voluntary for businesses. They argued that it would not be voluntary for the people who want to visit those businesses.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office responded shortly afterward and refuted their claims:

CT gets closer to having vaccine passports CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Connecticut is close to having vaccine passport, but will businesses use the technology?

Lamont said the voluntary program would be a way for businesses to require and verify that their patrons to be vaccinated before they can enter. He said it would be available only to businesses that wanted to participate.

The smart card portion of it actually launched on Monday. People can head to the Department of Public Health's website here to check their status and download the QR code.

He called it just another tool for them to keep their business and customers safe.

Lamont said earlier this month that he wanted to see the passports by the end of December.

He said his office was working with surrounding states. New York City already implemented a similar program.

The response about the program generated mixed responses from businesses in the state.