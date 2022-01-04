HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Republicans said they'll unveil a tax relief proposal during a news conference on Tuesday morning.
Sen. Kevin Kelly, the party's leader, Sen. Republican leader pro tempore Paul Formica, and other Republican lawmakers talk about it.
It's set for 11 a.m. at the state Capitol building in Hartford. Stream it live below:
They said the proposal reduces burdens on working and middle class Connecticut families during difficult times.
