HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican leaders are planning to discuss the governor's vaccine passport plan.
House Republican leader Rep. Vincent Candelora scheduled a news conference to address the digital vaccine passport program initiated by Gov. Ned Lamont.
It's set for 11 a.m. at the state capitol building.
CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Connecticut is close to having vaccine passport, but will businesses use the technology?
The voluntary program would be a way for businesses to require and verify that their patrons to be vaccinated before they can enter. Lamont said it would be available only to businesses that wanted to participate.
He called it just another tool for them to keep their business and customers safe.
Lamont said earlier this month that he wanted to see the passports by the end of December.
He said his office was working with surrounding states. New York City already implemented a similar program.
The response about the program generated mixed responses from businesses in the state.
