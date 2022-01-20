HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Republican leaders plan to announce government transparency and accountability initiatives on Thursday morning.
A news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the state capitol building in Hartford. Stream it live below:
The initiatives will be unveiled by Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly, Senate Republican leader pro tempore Paul Formica, Sen. Henri Martin of the Finance Committee, Sen. Craig Miner of the Appropriations Committee, and members of the Senate Republican Caucus.
The initiatives will include better ways to address federal COVID-19 relief funds oversight and transparency, federal infrastructure dollars accountability, and safeguarding opioid settlement funds.
