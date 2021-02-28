(WFSB) - Tomorrow marks the next chapter in the state's vaccine rollout.
Those 55 and older can now get vaccinated. Educators are also at the front of the line.
Waterbury is modifying one of its vaccination sites this week for teachers specifically.
As we start this new chapter, the state is expected to get more vaccines.
It's a step many say is key to getting schools back open, vaccinating teachers.
Starting March 1, they'll start being able to get their shot in the arm along with other school staff, like bus drivers and paraprofessionals.
Those in childcare, like daycare workers, are also in this group.
At the Brass City's site at Waterbury Arts Magnet School, or WAMS, there will be a dedicated line for these folks starting Tuesday.
"We will have a section just for the teachers and the custodial staff, administrators, and so on, so we're going to get you done very, very quickly," Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary tells us.
Over in New Haven, it's a similar strategy with their partners, like Fair Haven Community Health Center.
Special clinics will be hosted just for teachers and school staff.
"Also, a lot of our nurses are in the schools already, so they'll be setting up special days in many of the schools to make sure our school staff get vaccinated," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker explained.
Altogether, in Waterbury and New Haven alone, there are around 7,500 school staff.
How long will it take them to all get vaccinated? Both mayors say it depends on supply.
In Hartford this weekend, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said more is on the way, particularly the Pfizer vaccine.
"Connecticut will get almost double the allocation of vaccine that it received last week, so we're getting more vaccines in Connecticut," added Murphy.
With Johnson and Johnson getting emergency use authorization from the FDA, Governor Ned Lamont says we could be getting around 30,000 doses of that by Tuesday.
