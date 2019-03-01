WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The state is expecting more snow this weekend and many of us will probably hunker down.
But surely most would rather getaway for the season.
If you love the snow, then you’re probably looking forward to this weekend.
But for others, the last thing you want to see is snow.
The travel industry is cashing in on that.
Agents at Wethersfield Travel are busy typing away, booking trips for clients.
“Everybody wants to head to the Caribbean, Mexico sit on the beach somewhere and lay in a hammock,” said Melissa Albright, a travel agent.
Travel agent Melissa Albright says some of her clients are even heading down south to the Carolinas, Florida and southern California, anywhere where the climate is warm.
“I’d say January and February, the phones start ringing more for these, ‘I need to get away,’” said Albright.
Expert winter travelers say it’s the only way to endure the season.
“We’re going to be doing it a for a few winters. In fact, today we just went back to book our next trip to Jamaica, we loved it so much down there,” said John Molina of Rocky Hill.
If you’re looking to snag a last-minute trip on a budget, there are some things you can do.
Consider traveling during an off-time of day and keep the dates flexible.
Another thing travel agents say is get that insurance.
Traveling during the winter can come with delays or cancellations, but if you have insurance it may cover unexpected costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.