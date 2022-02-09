(WFSB) – All this week Eyewitness News is showing you different ways you can make some extra money.
This includes money that is already yours.
There could be cash waiting for you, and all you have to do is claim it.
The state of Connecticut has more than $900 million in unclaimed funds.
The state treasurer’s office maintains a searchable database.
It’s called the CT Big List.
All you do is enter your name to search.
If you have unclaimed property, or money owed to you, it will show up there.
Eyewitness News wanted to help folks claim their cash, so we put in random names and went door-to-door.
“Did you know you had over $100 dollars waiting for you from the state?” Eyewitness News asked.
Charles knows now.
He didn’t want to speak on camera.
He said he would claim his money.
That is not what happened at this home in the capital city.
Alfred’s wife called him at work.
“It's Wendell from Channel 3 and you have about $100 unclaimed property from the state. Did you know about this?”
“Listen, I did not know about it and don't wish, too,” Alfred said.
“You don't want your money?”
“No. I don't. The state can keep it they need the money more than I do,” Alfred said.
He turned it down.
The money is still there, just waiting.
Sometimes, the money is substantial. Sometimes, not so much.
Until recently, the search would only reveal property valued at $50 or more.
No, according to the state treasurer’s office, you can search for property of any value.
Eyewitness News found Peter Spencer in his Farmington driveway.
His wife had unclaimed money, around $100.
Then he saw his name.
“Peter!! Under $100. Look at your brother!”
Well, I guess it’s mine,” Peter said.
“What do you think of that?”
“That's pretty good,” said Peter.
“Just hit claim, get your check.”
The money can come from anywhere, like old bank accounts, an apartment or utility deposit, or an inheritance, all sent to old addresses.
A quick search is worth checking. A hunt that could really pay off in the end.
The state treasurer’s office said there are more than 4.5 million unique names on the list.
The average amount unclaimed is $146.
Visit CTbiglist.com to see if you have unclaimed money.
