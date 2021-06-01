WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Just in time for the summer season, the Dept. of Motor Vehicles launched a new online service allowing residents to renew their boat registrations online.
Boat owners with a Connecticut driver’s license or non-driver ID card are eligible to renew online. Customers can expect to receive their final document and decal in the mail within 7-10 days, the department said.
It added that there are about 82,000 registered boats in the state.
"The DMV has continued to show that when an agency puts in the work to innovate and improve critical services, an amazing amount of change can happen, and that's what this administration is about," said Governor Lamont. "This is a great step forward in our broader effort to modernize State government, and to make sure our residents spend less time with us, and more time with their families, growing their businesses, and stimulating the economy."
This new online service is in addition to announcements made earlier this year that Connecticut residents now have the ability online to:
- Renew your driver’s license or non-driver ID
- Request your duplicate of a driver’s license or non-driver ID
- Change your address on file with DMV
- Request your driving history
For more information, click here.
