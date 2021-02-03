HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut residents will now be able to renew their driver’s licenses and non-driver ID cards online.
The Dept. of Motor Vehicles and Gov. Ned Lamont announced the launch of the new service on Wednesday, which is in an effort to modernize and expand online services.
The new service has already been offered to residents whose driver’s license or non-driver ID expired within the past 45 days, with more than 20,000 individuals successfully renewing online.
Eligible residents will receive an invitation in the mail or email to complete their transaction online and make an electronic payment via credit or debit card. The resident will then receive their new license of non-driver ID within 20 days.
“The DMV’s accomplishments in announcing this new service are just one part of our broader efforts to be more accessible to our residents, and it became clearer how important that was during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lamont said. “The DMV rose to the occasion and moved forward quickly to launch online renewal and implement other services, including appointment scheduling, to make sure we not only kept our residents safe but continued our work to modernize state government.”
“Like many organizations, COVID has created challenges for the DMV, but we have continued to do everything we can to keep both our customers and workers safe,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “Our focus remains on modernizing our services and processes so we can better serve the residents of Connecticut by moving services online, reducing wait times, and providing top tier customer service.”
For more information on the DMV services, click here.
