(WFSB) - With more than a foot of snow expected from Winter Storm Cooper, many people are spending this cold Sunday preparing.
This looks to be the biggest storm we’ve seen yet this season and everyone we talked with tonight are ready to go, but we are in the age of the coronavirus and we are seeing it impact vaccinations and testing.
After a dangerously cold end to the week that brought wicked winds, Sunday was literally the calm before the storm.
Rocky Hill resident Tom Rolfe spent his day filling his gas tank to fuel up his snow blower.
"I had a little left from last year that I used in the last snow storm, but now it’s time to fill up," Rolfe tells us.
Snow blowers will be put to the test tomorrow as much of Connecticut could see up to a foot of snow or more.
"I’m not a Winter sports person, but I don’t hate it. I don’t love it. It’s just part of living in Connecticut. [What will you be doing tomorrow?] Working from home and when I get a break, go outside to run the snow blower," explained Rolfe.
While homeowners are preparing, cities and towns are too.
In New Haven, it’s all hands on deck.
Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana says more than forty-five trucks will be out nonstop when Winter Storm Cooper really starts thumping.
"We’re fully loaded with material for the streets, but a storm of this significance will take a little bit extra, so we don’t anticipate having any issues with materials or product. I think our big thing will be wet, heavy snow, literally dangerous driving conditions," stated Fontana.
Fontana says those projected nasty conditions is halting coronavirus vaccinations and testing for tomorrow at the Floyd Little Fieldhouse and all other sites run by the city.
"We think that the one day will certainly put us a little bit behind, but we’ll ramp up and get those folks taken care of for sure," added Fontana.
Fontana says those cancelled appointments will be rebooked in the coming days.
Also, parking bans are going to be up throughout Connecticut cities.
We’ve seen alerts from New Haven and Hartford and are expecting more as the night continues.
