(WFSB) - Protestors will be out again today calling for action after George Floyd’s death in police custody.
At least two more protests are planned in our state, one of those in Waterbury.
Protestors are coming together at the Waterbury Green at 10 this morning.
We also expect to see demonstrators south of here in New Haven.
Black Lives Matter protests took over the streets of cities across the U.S. yesterday.
In Hartford, activists marched from Colt Park to the capitol and Bushnell Park.
The gathering there remained peaceful.
Around the country, some protests turned violent.
Tensions escalated in Bridgeport.
Law enforcement used pepper spray after protestors moved inside police headquarters.
Demonstrators also shut down the streets and a part of the highway on Route 8.
At least two demonstrators who refused to move were arrested.
Organizers of today’s protest in Waterbury want a peaceful dialogue about systematic racism and police brutality.
Like in yesterday’s protest, organizers of protests, including the one here in Waterbury, ask anyone interested in attending to wear a face mask or covering, because of the ongoing pandemic.
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who represents most of Waterbury as part of her district, says she’s working on setting up a video chat with the police chief and mayor here and invites other elected officials for this district to join.
She wants to have an open conversation about what is happening and how we move forward.
She says ignoring the issue is what got us to this point in the first place.
