(WFSB) - While people are unwrapping presents and having family meals tomorrow, there will be a rain storm moving through the area.
"I think it’s such a dark time of year and it’s nice for family to get together," Berlin resident Patricia Spring tells us.
96-year-old Patricia Spring says no matter what happens tomorrow, she’s making the most out of her Christmas day.
"At least we have communication by phone and email so people do get to see each other," stated Spring.
Christmas is different this year because of COVID and because of a rain storm that will feature strong winds.
Spring and her daughter are among many who are out grocery shopping for the holiday and hoping the leftovers will last if the storm gets bad.
"There’s always leftovers when you have a holiday, so I figured that should keep us tight for a couple days," Newington resident Karen Kleczkowsky said.
The vice president of IGA Westside Marketplace says people have been coming in and out of the store all day, but it’s business as usual.
"The storm really hasn’t affected us, because I think so many people are shopping for the holiday anyways, so they have plenty of food," Chris Romeo, Vice President of IGA Westside Market, explained.
With many people hunkering down tomorrow because of Christmas, more people are buying meat, fish, and sweets instead of water and non-perishables.
"Picking up a special order that I ordered tomorrow for dinner, baked shrimp, which is really good," continued Kleczkowsky.
Karen says after she’s done shopping today, she’ll be hunkering down tonight and tomorrow, and enjoying time with her immediate family, no matter what.
"Now will be time to sit down and laugh and enjoy each other’s company," added Kleczkowsky.
