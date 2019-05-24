HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Memorial Day weekend is considered the ‘unofficial’ start to summer, and Gov. Ned Lamont is encouraging folks to celebrate in Connecticut.
Lamont and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection are reminding CT drivers that they have free access to all state parks and forests.
The free access program began in February of last year, and is supported through a $10 fee that CT drivers pay when they register their vehicles in the state.
“Our state parks are among the premier tourism destinations in the region, and we expect to welcome 10 million visitors this year. These visitors help boost the state and local economy,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I encourage all Connecticut residents – and visitors to our great state – to explore the many outdoor recreation opportunities this state has to offer.”
Connecticut has 110 state parks and 32 state forests, including 14 campgrounds, 23 designated swimming areas, hiking trails and more.
Fees to reserve overnight campgrounds for both in-state and out-of-state visitors will still apply.
For more details, click here.
