(WFSB) - What were your plans for Labor Day? This afternoon, many are heading back from their trips, while others are leaving the beach.
Dozens of people showed up to the beach today to enjoy the beautiful weather.
Others Eyewitness News spoke to went to Cape Cod, Pennsylvania, many choosing to drive instead of flying this weekend, mostly because of COVID concerns.
It's the time to wrap up those Summer plans, like the Ferreris who are heading to Cape Cod from New York to start their Labor Day vacation.
"We have been working a lot so its good to get away kind of take a moment and this is the first vacation in years now so," New York resident Matthew Ferreri says.
For the Antosh couple, they decided to stay local and head to Hammonasett.
AAA says travelers are enjoying their last holiday of Summer.
More than ninety percent of them are mostly driving, because of air travel restrictions regarding COVID.
One reason Sue Ferreri says they are heading to the Cape is just to avoid any problems.
"We had three different trips planned. We were going to go to Disney, Bermuda, all that kind of stuff, but then cancelling the flights, rebooking, figuring it out, and then the different guidelines that change like every day, so we weren’t sure if we were going to come back into the country and have to stay in quarantine for two weeks," Sue Ferreri added.
More than 2 million did choose to take the skies this weekend.
A TSA spokesman tells Eyewitness News at New England's six major airports, including Bradley, they screened more than 68,000 people on Friday, the highest in one day during the past two weeks.
However overall numbers in New England for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only hit 173,000, the fewest number of people screened for a weekend since July 4.
The TSA said this year's numbers compared to 2019 are about twenty-five to thirty percent lower and many people Eyewitness News spoke to today say that the variants are the big reason why flying isn't in their plans.
