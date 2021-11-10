CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) -Gas prices are continuing to climb across the country, with prices hitting as much at $4.62 in California.
Can prices get that high here in Connecticut?
Connecticut residents say they’re hurting at the pump.
Although the state isn’t in the top ten for most expensive gas prices, it’s still higher than the national average.
Sticker shock is an understatement for some drivers, like AJ, who even sold his pickup truck
AJ said, “I sold that because, number one to fill it was 130 bucks and that got me not very far.”
Prices usually go down around the Labor Day Weekend, but the statewide average is more than 20 cents higher than it was a month ago.
It’s more than a dollar higher than it was this time last year.
Amy Parmenter is a AAA Spokesperson.
She said, “the price of crude is about twice what it was last year at this time so obviously what it means is the gas prices are going to be that much more.”
She continued, saying we have been here before.
The last time prices hit this mark this time of year was 2014.
She says because of a squeeze on the supply, and the possibility of lower demand in the winter months, it’s hard to say when this increase will end.
“OPEC and its allies have kind of put a squeeze on the supply right now,” said Parmenter.
For now, AAA recommends people carpool and consolidate errands to save money.
They also suggest only using the octane of gas you need.
Some drivers have their own ways of saving money.
Katherine Ceegan said, “there are different apps on the iPhones now that kind of tell you what the gas prices are before you pull up. I know down the street the gas price is 10 cents more than it is there, so I try to avoid that one.”
(1) comment
Not one mention of Joe Biden's attack on the oil industry retreating from exploration, drilling, and pipelines. If you so believe in his direction, DEFEND IT. It's criminal really, that reporting has come to these political lows. Shame on Ch 3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.