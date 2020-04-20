(WFSB) - Today is the day when people in Connecticut will have to start covering their faces with masks in public places.
Governor Lamont’s executive order goes into effect at 8:00 tonight.
People should expect to wear masks while on the job if they are working around people.
The number of cases of coronavirus still on the rise in Connecticut.
As of last night, there were 17, 962 confirmed cases in our state.
That’s up more than 400 people compared to the day before.
1,127 people have passed away in Connecticut due to COVID-19.
That number is also up by more than 40 people and 1,901 people are hospitalized.
That number is down.
For the second day in a row, more COVID-19 patients are released from the hospital.
A step in the right direction, but far from a victory lap.
Governor Lamont tweeting in part:
“This isn't over. We lost another 41 Connecticut residents and we mourn their lives. Together, we can have an impact on flattening the curve, but if people tell you the pandemic has ended—they are wrong."
The governor issuing an executive order for people to wear a mask in public if it's impossible to maintain social distancing.
The governor stating:
"This executive order also applies to the workplace. Employees will have to cover their nose and mouths at all times. Employers are expected to provide masks or cloth face coverings.
If employers cant, they must provide materials and a CDC tutorial on how to make masks or cloth face coverings and compensate employees for their costs to make their own.
A lot of this boils down to common sense.
If you are going out on a jog or walking your dog, this is not where a mask is required.
It is when you are around people and need to keep social distance.
