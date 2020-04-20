(WFSB) - Monday is the day when people in Connecticut will have to start covering their faces with masks or cloths in public places.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order goes into effect at 8 p.m.
People should expect to wear the coverings while on the job if they are working around people.
The number of cases of coronavirus is still on the rise in Connecticut, according to health officials.
As of Sunday night, there were 17,962 confirmed cases.
That was up by more than 400 people when compared to the day before.
As far as deaths go, 1,127 people passed away in Connecticut due to COVID-19.
That number was also up by more than 40 people.
More than 1,90 people were hospitalized. That number, however, is down.
For the second day in a row, more COVID-19 patients were released from the hospital as of Sunday.
Lamont called that a step in the right direction, but far from a victory lap.
The governor posted a tweet.
“This isn't over," he said. "We lost another 41 Connecticut residents and we mourn their lives. Together, we can have an impact on flattening the curve, but if people tell you the pandemic has ended—they are wrong."
Lamont issued the executive order for people to wear a mask in public if it's impossible to maintain social distancing.
"This executive order also applies to the workplace," he said. "Employees will have to cover their nose and mouths at all times. Employers are expected to provide masks or cloth face coverings."
If employers can't provide coverings, they must provide materials and a CDC tutorial on how to make masks or cloth face coverings and compensate employees for their costs to make their own.
Lamont said a lot of this boils down to common sense.
If people are going out on a jog or walking your dog, this is not where a mask is required, he said.
It is when they are around people and need to keep social distance.
