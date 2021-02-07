(WFSB) - Winter Storm Digger has homeowners digging out tonight.
Chris Citizen is pushing it just before game time in order to shovel out his fiancé.
“Just got some steaks. Going to put them on and have some fun," Citizen tells us.
Fun for Karina Huerta, who was watching the puppy bowl while waiting for the snow to drop seven inches.
“Not really much gamers. Just doing it before we all have to go to work tomorrow," stated Huerta.
Winter Storm Digger had all the state and local public works crews plowing, maintaining equipment, and giving up the game.
“[How long will the crews be out?] Depends. Hopefully it stops and get out of here at a reasonable time, but Mother Nature determines that," Waterford Public Works Director Tom McKittrick says.
Many urban centers like New London have an ordinance to clear the snow after a storm.
If you don’t get it done by 9 a.m. tomorrow, you could face a fine.
