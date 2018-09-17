FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Rescuers are plucking residents from homes in North Carolina after Florence's epic rains.
People in Connecticut are aiding the effort.
More than 30 Connecticut American Red Cross volunteers are stationed in the Carolinas.
They're giving out food, water, blankets and supplies, the Red Cross said.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal is expected to be at the CT Red Cross's Farmington headquarters on Monday morning to support those relief efforts.
The Red Cross vans are getting loaded up with supplies, ready to bring volunteers down south to help those in need in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
This is Richard Hanratty’s second deployment.
“I’ll be flying out of Bradley to Raleigh-Durham, renting a car and then going to a shelter tonight with other volunteers and then will be deployed where we’re needed tomorrow,” said Hanratty.
Other volunteers are already on the ground in the Carolinas and today is the first day they’ve been able to help.
“We have water. We have snacks. Like I said blankets, comfort kits which have a little bit of everything in them,” said Laurie Robinson, Red Cross volunteer.
So far, 62 volunteers from Connecticut have been deployed.
Once the rain stops, many more will be sent.
More than 2,000 Red Crosses are helping all across the country.
Each volunteer with a different reason about why they want to help.
“I would hope someone else would do the same thing if we were in the situation that they’re in,” Hanratty said.
“They’re very grateful for us being there. We usually get a lot of hugs, lots of smiles, just happy people,” said Robinson.
The storm's death toll climbed to 18 after an infant was killed by a falling tree.
Florence was a tropical depression on Monday, but remained massive and dangerous.
More than 900 people were rescued by trucks, boats and helicopters.
Water has receded in New Bern only to create new problems.
"I don't know where the Miss Scarlet came from. The boat. It must have been anchored somewhere and just washed in during the storm," said Leigh Bell, a storm victim.
Dough Nickerson, of Wilmington, NC, said he needed help after his car failed to make it through a flooded street.
"I feel kind of stupid for not blatantly seeing it," Nickerson said.
The National Weather Service said some rivers in North Carolina won't crest until Tuesday.
Anyone looking to help with the relief efforts can donate blood.
For more information on how to do that, head to the Red Cross's website here.
