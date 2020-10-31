(WFSB) - Halloween night in the middle of a pandemic has forced families to adjust.
This was a very unconventional Halloween night and even the towns that went on with trick-or-treating, we saw first-hand, it just wasn’t the same.
You had your angels, ghosts, astronauts, and skeletons all roaming the streets of Meriden tonight, but this was not your traditional Halloween.
"Because of the social distancing, it’s kind of hard to be away from people," Meriden resident Samantha Santos tells us.
On Bradley Avenue, Samantha Santos and her brothers and sisters found it tough to get their treats.
"This street used to be packed full of people and now it’s deserted," explained Santos.
Gary Harris’ home has been a Halloween staple and this year, the approach had to include coronavirus safety.
"I make sure it’s bagged and stapled, and I’m wearing gloves when I’m out here," stated Harris.
Our cameras captured a handful of visitors, but Harris says traffic was down dramatically from years past.
"I’ve been doing this here since 1998. I usually have by now 300 to 400 children. I would believe I had no more than seventy-five," continued Harris.
Meriden’s in a city with an Orange Alert, with an infection rate of ten to fourteen people per 100,000.
The city still forged on with trick-or-treating, but in Red Alert New Haven, going door-to-door was discouraged, so officials came up with a haunted road.
In what resembles a holiday light drive-thru, families stayed in their cars and slowly rolled through Edgewood Park, stopping to see the displays.
At the end, volunteers dropped pre-packaged candy and a book in the cars.
"In previous years, the children were able to go by each trunk and actually get candy from the trunk. This year, there’s no physical contact," Gwendolyn Williams, New Haven's Youth and Recreation director, stated.
"It’s kind of different, because, you know, you’re just driving out to something out in the woods. It’s really quiet. You don’t expect something like this," said one participant.
Families say it may not have been the Halloween of ghosts and goblins past, but it’ll do.
"They’re at an age where it’s exciting and everything, so this is something different for them to do, get out and do something," Hamden resident Carrie Dodge added.
Even though the CDC and the state discouraged trick-or-treating, this was an outdoor activity, so it’ll be interesting to check in two weeks from now to see what, if any, impact this had on our infection rate.
