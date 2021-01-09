WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A candlelight vigil was held tonight in Waterbury to remember lives lost in Connecticut to gun violence, opioid addiction, and COVID-19.
People we spoke to say these deaths are preventable.
Tonight, they say their channeling their hurt and concerns to make a better future.
At Martin Luther King, Jr. Park off Main Street, a quiet memorial begins.
"Every time we do that, their legacy lives on," Anthony Morrissey tells us.
Comfort the hearts of families and friends of those who have become victims of gun violence.
They are thinking about loved ones who died from gun violence, opioid addiction, and COVID-19.
Ice the Beef is a group dedicated to ending gun violence in New Haven, working closely with the city’s youth.
Now, it’s branching out to the Brass City.
"We really want to pray over Waterbury, because they’re going through a lot of gun issues," Chaz Carmon of Ice the Beef stated.
Eyewitness News recently reported that more than eighty shootings happened in Waterbury last year.
Police removed nearly one hundred guns from the streets.
Anthony Morrissey came to tonight’s candlelight vigil to highlight the opioid epidemic.
He lost his son, Brian Cody, in 2019.
He’s now trying to pass legislation bearing his son’s name to fight substance abuse.
Morrissey believes young people are needed at the frontlines for issues impacting their communities.
"They can make a difference in what’s going on here. They are what’s driving their communities, not the people sitting in the big offices," says Morrissey.
Manuel Camacho also knows this. He’s active with Ice the Beef.
At the vigil, he remembers his great grandmother.
She died at 84 from COVID-19.
"Not even three weeks later, she passed away," explained Camacho.
Organizers say tonight’s takeaway centers on unity, love, and understanding.
It’s a path moving forward from all the things people here don’t want to see in their neighborhoods.
Additional information on Ice the Beef and Brian Cody’s Law can be found here.
