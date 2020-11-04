(WFSB) - As of Wednesday morning, several electoral votes in the presidential race remained in the "toss up" category.
Usually in elections, if voters don't already know the outcome that evening, they at least have a pretty good idea of what's going to happen the next day.
RELATED: Election results 2020: Trump, Biden race to 270 electoral votes
Anybody who went to sleep Tuesday night and those who are just now waking up don't have much more clarity now than they did before heading to bed.
That's because there are still several battleground states that are up in the air as the fight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden continues.
Among those states are Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
Complicating matters even further are the reactions from the candidates themselves.
President Trump announced earlier this morning premature claims of victories in several of these states and for any outstanding ballots to not be counted.
Biden, meanwhile, urged patience. He said the election isn't over until every vote is counted.
About the only sure thing right now: Neither candidate has the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
"I actually, when I went to bed last night, I thought Biden was going to win for sure, like, I thought that we’d wake up and see that Biden had won. I’m kind of surprised that there’s no resolution yet," said Tami Flannigan of Cromwell.
In several undecided states like Pennsylvania, the scanning of mail-in ballots had reportedly been suspended until later Wednesday morning.
