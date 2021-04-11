VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Good news for those that are still looking to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Officials with the town of Vernon announced Sunday that appointments are still available for their Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Monday evening.
Appointments are now open to those who work and live in Connecticut and not just Vernon residents.
RELATED: CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
The clinic runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vernon Senior Center.
Those wishing to make an appointment can do so here.
When you're asked for your town residence, town officials say you can click on 'Vernon'.
