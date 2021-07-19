SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A double whammy for restaurants trying to bounce back after COVID, only to get hit hard by a staffing shortage.
As of this week, Plan B in Simsbury shut down indoor dining and slashed hours, because there aren’t enough employees to keep things running.
The decision at Plan B shows some of the difficulties in getting the economy jump started, because at the same time, other hospitality workers, like those in hotels, are fighting to try and get their jobs back.
"COVID had an effect on everybody on so many ways," Heather Loranger, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for Local 8 Restaurants, tells us.
The economic reopening continues to roll on, but some businesses are struggling to find help.
The sign on the door at Plan B in Simsbury tells customers that food is takeout only.
The restaurant says it doesn’t have the staff to serve diners.
This location also has reduced hours for takeout and delivery.
"Some people are still traumatized by it. Some people are needed a break," Loranger explained.
Heather says a lot of workers aren’t ready to come back and there isn’t one reason.
Some are still worried for their health, others may have moved away, and some used the pandemic as the time to change their lives.
"When my job opens back up, it should come to me," caterer Allen Chamblee noted.
But others in the hospitality industry are facing a different reality.
Allen was a caterer at Pratt and Whitney for fourteen years until he was laid off in March of 2020.
He helped push for new legislation that gives him first dibs when his job reopens.
The law gives recall rights through next year to hotel, restaurant, and other hospitality workers laid off in the pandemic.
"I think it was unnecessary. I think, as we’ve been talking here, businesses are so desperate for workers rights now," Eric Gjede of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, stated.
The Connecticut Business and Industry Association says the law isn’t needed, because other jobs are out there and many employers are upping their pay and benefits to attract applicants.
Chamblee says he has been looking, but many of the jobs he sees aren’t offering enough to pay for child care and insurance.
"Of course, I would do what I have to do, but I really wanted my old job back. I had been there so long and invested my whole career there," Chamblee added.
Chamblee and his colleagues worked for a third party contractor and not Pratt and Whitney directly.
The CBIA says that’s one of it’s concerns with this law, should those jobs open up, who’s responsible for notifying the workers with recall rights?
