HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Funding from the American Rescue Plan has dried up, leaving many restaurants to scramble once again.
The goal is to get more funding. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund helped a little more than 1,300 restaurants, but leaving another 2,000 in need.
Some of them are still dealing with the same issues that continue to worsen, even with things relatively normal on the surface.
Once the state fully reopened, many flocked to restaurants, giving the impression these businesses were on the road to full recovery, but they're still struggling.
At a roundtable with Congressman Richard Blumenthal, several restaurant owners made their case why more federal funds need to be set aside for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The $28.6 billion program only helped 101,000 eateries and caterers nationwide.
In Connecticut, more than 2,000 eligible businesses weren't able to get a slice of the pie, a tough pill to swallow as they continue to deal with issues like low staffing.
"We just want to reach out to people and say, 'We're here, we're open, we appreciate your support, but just bear with us for a little while and be patient. We're having staffing problems'," Johnny Vaughn, owner of Vaughn's Public House says.
The owners say more funding is needed just to level the playing field.
Jonathan Jennings of Connecticut Wedding Group says he lost an employee to a competitor who got Restaurant Revitalization Funds.
"The ones who have been funded now have the resources to hire the staff, to deal with the increase in food costs, to pay the higher wages, to repair and maintain their facilities," Jennings said.
Blumenthal made a promise he'd get his colleagues to allocate more funds.
"I think Congress has no business taking recess unless we replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. We have no business leaving town without doing infrastructure," Sen. Blumenthal added.
Low staffing in food suppliers is also starting to affect restaurants.
