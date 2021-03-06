MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A Manchester restaurant is counting its blessings.
Through a Facebook post on Thursday, 21 Oak asked the community to put in some orders to stay in business.
It's been a never ending rush since and they sold out Saturday for second night in a row.
The power of social media really has done a 180 for them.
They're hoping to ride this to the next bit of federal aid expected to come soon, because they don't think the roll backs on state restrictions this month will do much.
Phones have been ringing off the hook at 21 Oak, so much, they're running out of food.
It started Thursday after they posted to their Facebook page.
That post has been shared nearly a thousand times since then.
Owner Shawn Dickensheets thinks vaccinations are also helping drive business.
"As more people are getting vaccinated and stuff, they'll feel more comfortable and this will help us to keep going," Dickensheets tells us.
But even with more and more getting vaccinated, Dickensheets is not a fan of the soon-to-come rollbacks on restaurant restrictions.
"I laughed," said Dickensheets.
Starting March 19, restaurants will be allowed at full capacity, but will still have to abide by masking, social distancing, and sanitizing requirements.
Dickensheets feels it's coming too soon, worried about a potential spike.
"Coronavirus didn't go away. It's still there and so now, obviously, they want to get things going and we need to get things going, but if everyone comes out and gets sick, it doesn't serve the purpose we're trying to do," Dickensheets explained.
The state says plexiglass is a safe workaround.
"Many have embraced plexiglass, which does give them more flexibility beyond the six foot spacing," David Lehman, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community and Development, stated.
Dickensheets won't be reopening in-person dining at 21 Oak on March 19, but he hopes this social media rush turns into steady business.
"Hopefully, the new customers we've gotten will take what they like and keep coming back," added Dickensheets.
Other places that will no longer have capacity limits on March 19 include gyms, retail, and houses of worship.
