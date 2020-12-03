HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants made a desperate plea for help as coronavirus cases continue to surge around them.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association held a virtual round table discussion with Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Thursday.
It came after Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford and Lucky Lou's in Wethersfield asked for support for restaurants to be included in a federal relief package. Both restaurants announced winter shutdowns.
Blumenthal said he will stress that Congress must provide financial support to the restaurant industry in any pandemic relief package.
Restaurants said they're not only in need of another stimulus package, they're also hoping the state will use CARE Act money to develop a grant program to help them stay afloat.
“I will just be blunt," said Scot Dolch, CT Restaurant Association. "This is the most difficult time our industry has faced since this pandemic started. And it’s extremely scary for all of the people on the call, for all the people that aren’t able to make the call today. The reason being is they don’t know what tomorrow brings for their industry. Every single minute now I am getting calls from restaurants right now that are making a really difficult decision to close their doors."
Max Restaurant Group announced on Tuesday that it would temporarily close Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford.
The restaurant will close after dinner on Saturday, Dec. 5 and will remain closed until sometime in the spring.
The company did not give an exact date of reopening.
Max Restaurant Group founder Richard Rosenthal attributed the decision to close Trumbull Kitchen temporarily to the ongoing pandemic, which reduced activity in Hartford’s central business district.
“As downtown Hartford’s major employers have eliminated business travel and pivoted to remote work, business at Trumbull Kitchen has been significantly reduced,” stated Rosenthal. “We want to make certain that Trumbull Kitchen is prepared to welcome our guests and friends back once the pandemic passes and the energy and vitality of downtown Hartford returns.”
Rosenthal said all employees currently working at Trumbull Kitchen will be offered jobs if available at one of the other seven Max Restaurant Group locations.
Blumenthal said he has been meeting regularly with the Connecticut Restaurant Association throughout the pandemic and has visited numerous restaurants to see and hear first-hand the unique challenges the industry has encountered.
RELATED: CT Restaurant Associations starts ‘Save CT Restaurants’ campaign
The association recently launched a "Save CT Restaurants" campaign to highlight the struggles of local eateries.
If you need more than a 99.96% chance of surviving a given situation in order for you to leave your house, then YOU are the problem!
