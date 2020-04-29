HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut restaurants made a public pledge to keep customers safe when the state reopens from its coronavirus restrictions.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association released on Wednesday a few details about how it will use safety and sanitation measures to protect both customers and employees.
“As Connecticut is now planning how best to begin reopening businesses and reopening its economy, we want the public to know that local restaurants are taking our role and our responsibility seriously when it comes to protecting public health,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “Connecticut restaurants are working with state officials to determine how best to return to full service as soon as it is safe to do so. As part of that work, we’re making these promises directly to the public that we will do everything in our power to make their dining experience safe and enjoyable.”
The promise includes:
- Continue leading in safe sanitation practices.
- Establish protocol for monitoring the health of all staff prior to shift start.
- Our indoor & outdoor seating meets all physical distancing guidelines.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations are at all entrances.
- Clean and sanitize common areas and surfaces regularly.
- Clean and sanitize all tables and hard surfaces after every use.
- Place settings, utensils, menus, and condiments are sanitized after every use or are single use.
The CRA also asked customers for a promise in return, particularly to stay home of they have COVID-19 symptoms, were exposed to someone who had it, or if they have underlying conditions and are concerned about getting the virus.
RELATED: State looks at reopening options as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
“It’s the responsibility of restaurants to make extra efforts to serve our customers during these difficult times, but we’re also asking them to do what they can to protect one another,” Dolch said. “Connecticut has shown real unity and real resolve to manage this crisis -- and now we need to work together to come out of it, for the sake of our health, and for the sake of our local economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.