HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some of the busiest days for restaurants are Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl, this year they are back-to-back.
Owner and Chef of Rooster’s Chicken and Waffles Clifford Laurore said they already have 400 wings presold.
“You know the last few years you couldn’t throw parties like that due to COVID, but this year it looks like Its going to be a very fantastic year for us,” Laurore said.
While Roosters is making a touchdown in game day dishes, love is in the air at Cavas.
Cavas general manager Antonio Papahristou said this is one of their busiest weekends of the year, serving up about 2,500 customers in just three days.
“We have the castle that’s all light up in red we put rose petals on all of the tables and we put our napkins into little valentines... and a special menu as well,” said Papahristou.
