HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the coronavirus cases rise, many are wondering if businesses will once again be asked to adapt.
In New York City, it’s already happening as the city is closing indoor dining on Monday.
Right now, Governor Ned Lamont says thing will stay the way they are in Connecticut, for now, but businesses see what’s happening in New York and they feel the writing is on the wall.
“You always hear that Walmart doesn’t start making money until December, restaurants more or less, make our big money now,” said Dino Cialfi.
At the iconic Peppercorn’s Grill in Hartford, indoor business was healthy on Friday night.
“This is the busiest night we’ve had this week. I’m grateful,” Cialfi said.
But chef and owner Dino Cialfi is bracing for another hit.
On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York City will suspend indoor dining as hospitalizations soar.
RELATED: NYC returns to outdoor dining and take-out only, no indoor dining to limit COVID-19 spread
“Slow the rate of spread, slow the rate of hospitalization,” Cuomo said.
“It’s better if we stay open, for the little bit we get,” Cialfi said.
Lamont was asked on Friday what’s in store for Connecticut. He acknowledges closing businesses won’t stop the virus spread, but he isn’t ruling it out.
“They won’t stop eating indoors, they just go to a different environment, but we’re watching this carefully and as you know, I like to do things in collaboration with my fellow governors,” Lamont said.
Longtime diners say they want to make the decision to dine in-person, get takeout, or simply take a break and stay home.
“If you close the restaurants, you’re probably going to affect other parts of the economy as well and I don’t think it’s appropriate to do if you can help it. If you have to do it, you have to do it, but hopefully not,” said Sal Bonanno.
Cialfi and Peppercorns are preparing two takeout menus for what they believe will be the inevitable, but they remain focused on the future, committed to keep the Italian institution that’s been serving Hartford for 31 years, open for at least one more.
“I’m going to be so grateful when this is all over with. I even bought myself and ornament, it’s my whole family with masks on it, toilet paper, disinfectant, it’s going to be a memory. It’s going to stay on my tree because we’re going to say remember the bad times,” Cialfi said.
So, there’s no new restrictions in Connecticut.
Neighboring states like Rhode Island does not have indoor dining and Massachusetts has indoor dining, but it’s capped at 40 percent capacity, which is less than the 50 percent in CT.
