HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new survey demonstrated the devastating impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant on state restaurants, according to the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and the CRA scheduled a news conference to talk about it at noon on Monday.
The CRA said its report also showed the positive impact of the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, or RRF.
According an analysis by the National Restaurant Association, the first round of RRF money saved more than 12,000 jobs in Connecticut and helped 97 percent of grant recipients stay in business.
It also showed that nearly 51 percent of restaurant operators who did not receive RRF grants felt that it was unlikely they would be able to stay in business beyond the pandemic without help.
Also, it reported that 96 percent of operators who applied for the grant but did not receive funding said a future grant would enable them to retain or hire back employees.
“The survey highlights how impactful RRF replenishment would be. The National Restaurant Association estimates indicate that full replenishment of the RRF will save an additional 18,000 Connecticut restaurant jobs,” said Scott Dolch, Connecticut Restaurant Association president and CEO. “The RRF was a critical lifeline to many, but far more remain on the sidelines, desperately looking for support amidst continued economic uncertainty. The decisions Congress could make in the coming weeks will be critical toward the future of the restaurants that are so proud to serve our communities.”
The restaurant industry was hit hard by the latest surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, according to Dolch. Forced to adapt to deteriorating consumer confidence, restaurants reduced hours and days of operation, cut seating capacity, and shutdown. It pivoted to off-premises dining with the end result being lower sales volumes in 2021 than in 2019.
The NRA report showed that 96 percent of restaurants experienced a decline in customer demand for indoor on-site dining because of omicron. Plus, 87 percent of operators reported that business conditions were worse than they were three months ago. Also, 80 percent said their restaurant is less profitable than it was before the pandemic.
“This new data shows that restaurant recovery is paralyzed and nowhere near complete. The first round of RRF saved many in our industry when it provided more than 1,300 grants to Connecticut small businesses, but we need Congress to finish the job and fund the additional 2,066 pending state applications,” Dolch said.
While the first round of RRF provided support to 1,300 small businesses in the state, Connecticut still has 2,066 pending applications that total more than $489 million. The Connecticut findings were provided by the National Restaurant Association Research Group, which conducted a COVID-19 Restaurant Impact Survey of 4,200 restaurant operators from Jan. 16-18, 2022.
