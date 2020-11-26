SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - If you haven't already demolished your Thanksgiving meal this year, there's a good chance it looks a little different than previous years.
Restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID have sparked an unprecedented interest in Thanksgiving to go.
"Obviously we're staying in this year, so we're doing takeout," Heather Walsh-Novak tells us.
"Go home, have it tonight for supper, turkey dinner," Bloomfield resident Ron Henley says.
There's no getting around it, Thanksgiving 2020 is different.
For Abigail's Grille in Simsbury, that means shifting gears to satisfy customers.
"In previous years, we haven't even offered to go, because it's so chaotic, but today, we're going to do more than 300 to-gos, so that gives you a sense of how the world has turned upside down at our place," John Thomas, General Manager of Abigail's Grille stated.
In this pandemic landscape, plans are constantly changing.
"There's just two of us. That's not enough for a turkey," said Henley.
And while many restaurants have gotten used to doing more takeout over the last few months, they haven't done it on this scale.
"It's figuring out the logistics. We don't want to send the food too hot to people, because we know it'll cool down and then they reheat it and their turkey's dry," Tyler Anderson, owner of Millwright's in Simsbury, explained.
"Taking on a day where we're doing 300 all at once. No, we've never had anything close to that," one employee says.
There's no doubt that this thanksgiving is unlike any others, but for restaurants like Abigails, will large-scale to-go orders be a fixture for future Thanksgivings?
Not too likely, because at the end of the day, a good portion of these restaurants survive on in-person dining.
"Normally, on a Thanksgiving, we'd be seating people down here and there's no way we could do what we're doing if we didn't have down here," continued Anderson.
This year, packaged meals make sense.
"I think it'll be terrific. I'm looking forward to it," says Henley.
Just don't expect it to turn into a tradition.
"Gosh I hope not. Good lord. Let's get the vaccine and get back to work," added Henley.
