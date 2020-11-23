EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSBS) – Connecticut is in the second wave of the coronavirus and there is a need for helpers.
During the first wave, Connecticut could rely on professionals from other states, but now that the entire country is seeing a spike, borrowing workers is not an option anymore.
Testing is happening seven days a week at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The lines extend hours and the work is never ending. Car after car, workers are getting tired and need help.
Drone 3 shows lines around the street as most people get tested for the coronavirus.
“We have now done three million tests. It took us five months to do the first million tests. It took us one month to do the last one million tests,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
That milestone may have been reached on Monday, but for the workers on the ground, administering them is exhausting.
“Our volume of testing has tripled in the last several weeks,” said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, Community Health Center Regional Vice President.
Yvette Highsmith-Francis is the Regional Vice President at the Community Health Center. They have 15 testing locations throughout the state, and they need help.
“Handing out registration forms, doing some basic data entry by registering folks in our computer system, then the clinical role of actually doing the nasal swab,” Highsmith-Francis said.
With the entire country fighting their own local coronavirus battles, the state recognizes for the most part that it’s on its own for the second wave. No longer can they call in reinforcements from other states.
“We need people to be able to continue to do this,” Highsmith-Francis said.
That’s why the governor is rolling out Step Up Connecticut.
“Look, you can binge watch Netflix for three weeks, but we have some other ways where you can really be of assistance, helping your entire community get through this pandemic,” Lamont said.
There is a job for everyone, regardless of experience.
Greeters at testing sites are needed all the way to the medical professionals who administer the test. Over at the hospitals, the concerns are the same.
“Doctors and nurses, many doing a double shift, getting some exhaustion. Any healthcare experience at all, please go to Step Up Connecticut,” Lamont said.
When the state says this is an opportunity for anyone, they mean it. You don’t need any experience at all, you will get trained, and in some cases, you’ll get paid.
If you’re interested, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.