HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Connecticut's attorney general discussed why the state is joining 15 others in a lawsuit challenging the president's national emergency declaration.
Attorney General William Tong addressed the public during a news conference at his office in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that President Donald Trump's emergency declaration and diversion of funds is unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.
"The president has left us no choice but to take legal action to protect the people of Connecticut and the rule of law," Tong said in a news release. "[Monday], Connecticut joined California and [15] other states in seeking a nationwide injunction to prevent the president from using the ruse of a national emergency to launch an end-run around the legislative process."
In addition to Connecticut and California, attorneys general from Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia joined the suit.
The states seek to block the Trump Administration’s emergency declaration, the unauthorized construction of the border wall, and any illegal diversion of Congressionally-appropriated funds.
Why don't you join other state's class action and sue Comcast for fraud?
I signed up last year with comcast, a two yr. contract at $130.00 per month, They raised my price last month to about $147.00. I called to complain and was told that the contract stated (somewhere) that they could raise the equipment prices .How any other Connect;icu;t residents have experienced the same problem with comcast?
Thank you President Trump for doing the right thing and making america safer. We do need the wall. The people of CT are behind you even though the politicians are only in it for themselves and refuse to listen to us.
This is example of a frivolous lawsuit that is just wasting taxpayer money. The CT AG should be doing his job and prosecuting the corrupt CT politicians who have been rigging the elections to get themselves into office. CT has become another hypocritical socialist state. I find the AG's actions threatening to the citizens and should resign his position.
