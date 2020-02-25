NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Vaping is becoming a serious problem for school districts statewide.
An update on Connecticut's investigation into the health effects and advertising of an electronic cigarette maker was given on Tuesday.
State Attorney General William Tong made an announcement around 11:45 a.m. at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.
Tong said the state has been investigating JUUL Labs since the end of July, 2019.
He argued that JUUL was never approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a smoking cessation device.
The investigation seeks to probe to what extent JUUL has marketed itself as an effective "quit smoking" method.
Connecticut, along with the FDA, has also been looking into JUUL's marketing practices.
It is particularly interested in JUUL's appeal to underage children and teenagers.
Parents and students of Bacon Academy students took to social media recently to complain about school officials locking bathroom doors because of vaping and vandalism.
A parent wrote on Facebook, "If these kids would stop vaping in the bathrooms in mass numbers, we wouldn't even have this problem, the bathrooms aren't locked all day."
Many schools and districts have installed vaping monitors in the bathrooms. Norwich Free Academy installed them last fall.
When their vaping monitors goes off, security is notified via e-mail, and administrators investigate and respond with appropriate actions.
A recent National Youth Tobacco Survey said nearly 28 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has repeatedly called for a nationwide ban on all-flavored e-cigarettes.
He cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that said in 2019 there were 55 deaths and more than 2,500 confirmed injuries related to vaping.
President Donald Trump signed legislation back in December that prohibited the sale of both vaping and tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
JUUL has said in the past that it welcomes the chance to work with the government to address underage smoking.
It also said its products are not intended to be used as cessation products.
It got me to quit smoking! Wake up people, this has nothing to do with Juul being dangerous, and everything to do with big tobacco losing $$$! Tell your kids to stop buying pods from their friends cousins step brothers uncle's basement! Those are the dangerous pods, not the ones you buy in stores. I can hear big tobacco now "quick, the minions have found a way to be healthier, save money, and smell better! Launch the "killing kids" campaign stat!" . And sadly everyone buys into it....smh
