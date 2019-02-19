HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Connecticut's attorney general discussed why the state is joining 15 others in a lawsuit challenging the president's national emergency declaration.
Attorney General William Tong addressed the public during a news conference at his office in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
"The base of our suit is straight forward. The president has violated and invaded the separation of powers. The constitution is very clear," Tong said on Tuesday.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that President Donald Trump's emergency declaration and diversion of funds is unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.
Tong said it is his job to protect Connecticut, also known as the Constitution State.
"The president has left us no choice but to take legal action to protect the people of Connecticut and the rule of law," Tong said in a news release. "[Monday], Connecticut joined California and [15] other states in seeking a nationwide injunction to prevent the president from using the ruse of a national emergency to launch an end-run around the legislative process."
In addition to Connecticut and California, attorneys general from Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia joined the suit.
"We know for a fact, from our own customs and border statistics, that we have the lowest number of border crossings in 45 years. And we have more agents than we have ever had," Tong said.
The states seek to block the Trump Administration’s emergency declaration, the unauthorized construction of the border wall, and any illegal diversion of Congressionally-appropriated funds.
"It's Congress' sole prerogative whether to fund or not to fund a border wall and the president doesn't like that decision," Tong said on Tuesday.
Tong also said this could take away money allocated for specific states.
"Target military construction money, drug, millions of dollars that CT relies on, along with 15 other states, and I would say a lot more than the 16 that have filed suit rely on that money," Tong said.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, President Trump said he predicted the lawsuits and said they were being mostly led by "Open border Democrats and the radical left."
Meanwhile, Tong said our civil rights are being impacted.
"There is just no national emergency. You only have to listen to the president himself that he didn't have to do this and that he was doing this to do it faster and then he went off to play golf," Tong said.
He said he thinks the lawsuit will move fast in federal court in California.
However, fighting won't be easy.
President Trump is covered by the National Emergencies Act, which allows him to declare a national emergency and unlock funds.
"I have an absolute right to call national security. We need strong borders. We have to stop drugs and crime and criminals," Trump said.
Sources have also said the president would issue a veto for the first time in his presidency if lawmakers tried to get rid of the emergency declaration.
Why don't you join other state's class action and sue Comcast for fraud?
I signed up last year with comcast, a two yr. contract at $130.00 per month, They raised my price last month to about $147.00. I called to complain and was told that the contract stated (somewhere) that they could raise the equipment prices .How any other Connect;icu;t residents have experienced the same problem with comcast?
Thank you President Trump for doing the right thing and making america safer. We do need the wall. The people of CT are behind you even though the politicians are only in it for themselves and refuse to listen to us.
You don't speak for all of us.
This is example of a frivolous lawsuit that is just wasting taxpayer money. The CT AG should be doing his job and prosecuting the corrupt CT politicians who have been rigging the elections to get themselves into office. CT has become another hypocritical socialist state. I find the AG's actions threatening to the citizens and should resign his position.
And spending all that money on a wall isn't wasting taxpayer money? You have it backwards. Look at where they are taking money for the wall, that is the real national emergency going on right now.
