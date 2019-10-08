HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general is holding a roundtable discussion to talk about workplace discrimination against members of LGBTQ communities.
Attorney General William Tong said he's hosting the event at the Hartford Yard Goats' Dunkin' Donuts Park at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The discussion comes as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in three high profile cases that challenge federal civil rights protections against workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Tong's office said it filed an amicus briefing in the cases which argues that civil rights protections extend to LGBTQ people in the workplace.
Connecticut has its own state laws to protect against discrimination.
Tong argues that those protections should not end at the state's borders.
He'll be joined by other lawmakers, LGBTQ community leaders and others during Tuesday's discussion.
(2) comments
There are 2 genders male and female. A survey in 2016, from the Williams Institute, estimated that 0.6% of U.S. adults identify as transgender. Studies from several nations, including the U.S., conducted at varying time periods, have produced a statistical range of 1.2 to 6.8 percent of the adult population identifying as LGBT. We shouldn't be wasting taxpayers dollars on this.
There are 2 genders male and female. survey in 2016, from the Williams Institute, estimated that 0.6% of U.S. adults identify as transgender. Studies from several nations, including the U.S., conducted at varying time periods, have produced a statistical range of 1.2 to 6.8 percent of the adult population identifying as LGBT. This is not worth wasting our tax dollars on.
