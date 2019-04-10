DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - For the most part, Connecticut's cities rank among the most diverse in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released a list on Wednesday of the Most Diverse Cities in America.
With the exception of Bristol, cities and towns like Danbury, Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, New Britain, Waterbury, Hartford, New Haven and West Hartford all rank toward the higher end of the diverse spectrum.
WalletHub looked at socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity and economic diversity. It tallied scores for 501 of the largest cities and towns in the country.
Here's how Connecticut's municipalities ranked:
- 11. Danbury
- 14. Stamford
- 17. Norwalk
- 22. Bridgeport
- 61. New Britain
- 90. Waterbury
- 93. Hartford
- 132. New Haven
- 190. West Hartford
- 275. Bristol
For more on the WalletHub study, head to its website here.
