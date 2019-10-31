WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Connecticut's Congressional delegation took part in a vote that formalizes an impeachment inquiry into the President of the United States.
Thursday, the House of Representatives passed the resolution to look into the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The vote was 232-196 and was the first time that the full House chamber took a vote related to the inquiry.
The issue at the center of the resolution is whether or not Trump tried to get the Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, by threatening to withhold aid to that country.
One of the votes in favor of the resolution was Rep. John Larson, who represents the state's 1st District.
“The President has brought this inquiry on himself through his actions," Larson said. "This resolution establishes an open process with public hearings so that the American people have a clear understanding of what is happening as the committees continue to follow the facts. It makes clear that the investigating committees are now formally engaged in an impeachment inquiry.”
Rep. Joe Courtney, the state's 2nd District congressman, did the say.
“The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees have conducted a thorough investigation that has followed the House’s rules, and has provided committee members on both sides of the aisle with ample opportunities to participate, ask questions, and glean information,” Courtney said. “What this investigation has uncovered so far about the actions of the President and his administration clearly requires further scrutiny and investigation. Like so many in this chamber, I did not come to Congress to pursue impeachment of the President – but we must follow the facts wherever they may lead in defense of our Constitution."
Connecticut's 3rd District representative called the vote a solemn day for the country.
"Our founding fathers gave Congress the power to legislate and investigate in order to check abuses of power. Unfortunately, that is what we are facing today," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro. "It is clear that President Trump tried to enlist foreign interference into the 2020 presidential election for his own gain. That is egregious, and an impeachment inquiry is the only recourse Congress has to respond. President Trump and his administration’s continued stonewalling is shredding the rule of law. We cannot continue to allow him to put his interests ahead of the American people’s. I fully support the House of Representative’s ongoing impeachment inquiry and today’s resolution to formalize the process of public hearings—which are critical to the public’s knowledge on this important matter.”
According to Connecticut's delegation, Thursday's resolution does the following:
- Directs the Judiciary Committee to provide procedural protections based on the protections provided for Presidents Nixon and Clinton during their respective inquiries. For example, the President’s counsel will receive copies of any statements of information and related documents and other evidentiary material (including staff reports) furnished to the members of the Judiciary Committee, may attend the presentation of evidence by Majority and Minority committee counsel and the President’s counsel may ask questions during the presentation, and may respond to the presentation of evidence, another other things.
- Permits the minority to issue subpoenas with the concurrence of the chair or authorized by a Committee vote.
- Authorizes the Intelligence Committee chairman to make transcripts of depositions publicly available.
- Authorizes the chairman of the Intelligence Committee to hold open hearings, and allows both the majority and minority side to question witnesses for equal amounts of time.
