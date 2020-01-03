HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's congressional delegation reacted to news of a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general.

General Qasem Soleimani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp Commander, died in a Pentagon-sanctioned strike near Baghdad's airport in Iraq.

Iran has vowed a "harsh" response.

The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

U.S. Democrats, including those from Connecticut, called the move reckless.

Sen. Chris Murphy released a statement on Friday morning.

“No matter how good it may feel that Qasem Soleimani is no longer alive, he likely will end up being more dangerous to the United States, our troops, and our allies, as a martyr than as a living, breathing military adversary," Murphy said. "There will be reprisals, and Iran will likely target American troops and even our own political and military leaders. This is why the United States does not assassinate leaders of foreign nations—in the end such action risks getting more, not less, Americans killed in the long run."

Murphy pinned the airstrike on President Donald Trump. He called the president's approach to Iran disastrous.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal posted a series of messages to Twitter Thursday night.

"[The] Trump [Administration] owes a full explanation of airstrike reports, all the facts, to Congress and the American people," Blumenthal wrote. "The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war. This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades. My immediate concern is for our brave Americans serving in harm’s way."

Trump's response to the strike was a tweet of an American flag.