HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It was a big day at Connecticut’s old state house, where the crowd welcomed the new governor!
No, we're not talking about Governor Lamont, however, he was there to help welcome our new "Kid Governor" Ella Briggs.
Don’t be fooled by her small size because this bright bow tie wearing fifth grader from East Hampton is on a mission, thanks to students who voted Briggs into office!
The 10-year-old has a smile that lights up a room and she proudly showed it off at the old state house where she was sworn-in as Connecticut’s new Kid Governor.
“As your new Kid Governor, I will begin important conversations with students and adults all over this great state. We will talk about what it means to be accepting and respectful of everyone,” Briggs said.
Briggs is our fourth Kid Governor, a statewide civics program for fifth graders who get to run for office or vote for a representative with a mission they like.
She was one of seven incredible finalists and she won thanks to more than 6,000 students who voted and supported her fight for LGBTQ youth safety.
“You’re never too young to stand up and tell people what you believe. Roll up your sleeves and get involved. So, Ella, I am so proud to welcome you as kid governor,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
Lamont and several other elected officials helped welcome Briggs into office, along with Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who was a teacher herself before running for office.
“I’m a social studies teacher, I believe in civic education and this just makes my heart proud to see young people getting involved and engaged so early,” said Hayes.
“I’m so excited, I’m so happy! Today is the best day ever,” said Briggs.
Briggs has a three-point mission of pride, hope and love, and with a loving family by her side, she's ready to become the first lesbian president of the United States!
Briggs is getting right down to business.
She'll be speaking at the Women's March Saturday morning in East Haddam.
Channel 3’s Mark Zinni was the host at today’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.