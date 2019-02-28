WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Social media continues to buzz about the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, which features Connecticut's newest congresswoman.
Jahana Hayes, who represents the state's 5th District, is pictured alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
The group was featured in a piece about women shaping the future of politics.
In the article, Hayes is quoted as saying she would not impeach President Donald Trump; however, she referred to him as a "psycho" who will not steal her joy.
Hayes is the first black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress.
(1) comment
You go girllll!!!!! What an honor to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone with these beautiful and STRONG women! Jahana, Alexandria and Ilhan are the future of politics and who better to mentor them but Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Brains, youth and beauty ushering in fairness, equality and social justice. WE ARE UNSTOPPABLE!!! #Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
